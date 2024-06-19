Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1841 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1841
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6394 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2008.
Сondition
Seller iNumis
Date October 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
16885 $
Price in auction currency 14500 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
