Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1841 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Thaler 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6394 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction iNumis - October 6, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date October 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
16885 $
Price in auction currency 14500 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Niemczyk - December 16, 2018
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Niemczyk - December 16, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - June 20, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - March 10, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1841 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search