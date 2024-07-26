Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1840 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1840
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (467)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
