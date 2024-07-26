Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1840 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Thaler 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (467)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Seller WCN
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
265 $
Price in auction currency 1050 PLN
Prussia 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction CNG - July 3, 2024
Seller CNG
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 11, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Prussia 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

