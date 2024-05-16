Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2/3 Thaler 1810 (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,323 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2/3 Thaler 1810 . This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
653 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1118 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Anticomondo - March 2, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction WAG - February 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Imperial Coin - February 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

