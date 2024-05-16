Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2/3 Thaler 1810 (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,323 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2/3 Thaler 1810 . This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
653 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1118 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
