Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2/3 Thaler 1801 (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1801 - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1801 - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,323 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2/3 Thaler 1801 . This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3936 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1801 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1801 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1801 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1801 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1801 at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1801 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1801 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1801 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1801 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1801 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1801 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1801 at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1801 at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1801 at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1801 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1801 at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1801 at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1801 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1801 at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1801 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2/3 Thaler 1801 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

