2/3 Thaler 1801 (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2/3 Thaler 1801 . This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3936 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

