Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2/3 Thaler 1801 (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,323 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1801
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2/3 Thaler 1801 . This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3936 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
