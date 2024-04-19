Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
18 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,444)
- Weight 5,01 g
- Pure silver (0,0715 oz) 2,2244 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 18 Kreuzer
- Year 1808
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Glatz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 18 Kreuzer 1808 "Silesia" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4026 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (9)
- Marciniak (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (4)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
