18 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 18 Kreuzer 1808 "Silesia" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4026 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

