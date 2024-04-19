Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

18 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 18 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 18 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,444)
  • Weight 5,01 g
  • Pure silver (0,0715 oz) 2,2244 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 18 Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Glatz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 18 Kreuzer 1808 "Silesia" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4026 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Prussia 18 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Prussia 18 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Prussia 18 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 18 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 18 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 18 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 18 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 18 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 18 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 18 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 18 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 18 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 18 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia 18 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 18 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 18 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 18 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Meister & Sonntag - June 4, 2013
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 18 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 18 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 18 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 18 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 18 Kreuzer 1808 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

