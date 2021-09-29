Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1806 A "Type 1799-1806" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 0,65 g
- Pure silver (0,0109 oz) 0,338 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1806
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1806 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4013 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
