1 Pfennig 1804 A "Type 1799-1806" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1804 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2485 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition VF (3)