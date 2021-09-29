Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1804 A "Type 1799-1806" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1804 A "Type 1799-1806" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1804 A "Type 1799-1806" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 0,65 g
  • Pure silver (0,0109 oz) 0,338 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1804 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2485 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1804 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1804 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1804 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

