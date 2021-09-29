Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1804 A "Type 1799-1806" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 0,65 g
- Pure silver (0,0109 oz) 0,338 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1804
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1804 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2485 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (3)
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search