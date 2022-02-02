1 Pfennig 1803 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1803 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1283 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition AU (1)