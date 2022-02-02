Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1803 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1803 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1803 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 0,65 g
  • Pure silver (0,0109 oz) 0,338 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1803 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1283 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1803 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1803 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search