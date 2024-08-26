Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1801 A "Type 1799-1806" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 0,65 g
- Pure silver (0,0109 oz) 0,338 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1801
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1801 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 732 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place May 12, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search