1 Pfennig 1799 A "Type 1799-1806" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1799 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 977 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 30, 2022.

Сondition AU (2)