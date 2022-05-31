Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1799 A "Type 1799-1806" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1799 A "Type 1799-1806" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1799 A "Type 1799-1806" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 0,65 g
  • Pure silver (0,0109 oz) 0,338 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1799 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 977 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 30, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1799 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1799 A at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

