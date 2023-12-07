Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Gröschel 1809 G "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,118)
- Weight 0,65 g
- Pure silver (0,0025 oz) 0,0767 g
- Diameter 9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Gröschel
- Year 1809
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Glatz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Gröschel 1809 "Silesia" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1228 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place February 28, 2020.
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
419 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
