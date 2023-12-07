Gröschel 1809 G "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Gröschel 1809 "Silesia" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1228 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place February 28, 2020.

Сondition AU (4) XF (1) VF (1)