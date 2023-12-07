Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Gröschel 1809 G "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Gröschel 1809 G "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Gröschel 1809 G "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,118)
  • Weight 0,65 g
  • Pure silver (0,0025 oz) 0,0767 g
  • Diameter 9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Gröschel
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Glatz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Gröschel 1809 "Silesia" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1228 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place February 28, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia Gröschel 1809 G "Silesia" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Prussia Gröschel 1809 G "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
419 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Prussia Gröschel 1809 G "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Gröschel 1809 G "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Gröschel 1809 G "Silesia" at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Gröschel 1809 G "Silesia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gröschel 1809 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

