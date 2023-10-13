Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Gröschel 1808 G "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,118)
- Weight 0,65 g
- Pure silver (0,0025 oz) 0,0767 g
- Diameter 9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Gröschel
- Year 1808
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Glatz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Gröschel 1808 "Silesia" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3010 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place January 21, 2023.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
