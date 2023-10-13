Gröschel 1808 G "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Gröschel 1808 "Silesia" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3010 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place January 21, 2023.

