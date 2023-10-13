Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Gröschel 1808 G "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Gröschel 1808 G "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Gröschel 1808 G "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,118)
  • Weight 0,65 g
  • Pure silver (0,0025 oz) 0,0767 g
  • Diameter 9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Gröschel
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Glatz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Gröschel 1808 "Silesia" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3010 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place January 21, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Prussia Gröschel 1808 G "Silesia" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Prussia Gröschel 1808 G "Silesia" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Prussia Gröschel 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Prussia Gröschel 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Prussia Gröschel 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Prussia Gröschel 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Gröschel 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Prussia Gröschel 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Gröschel 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Gröschel 1808 G "Silesia" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Gröschel 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Prussia Gröschel 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Gröschel 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Gröschel 1808 G "Silesia" at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Gröschel 1808 G "Silesia" at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Gröschel 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Gröschel 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Gröschel 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Gröschel 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Gröschel 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gröschel 1808 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

