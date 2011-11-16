Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Gröschel 1806 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
- Metal Silver (0,118)
- Weight 0,65 g
- Pure silver (0,0025 oz) 0,0767 g
- Diameter 9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Gröschel
- Year 1806
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Gröschel 1806 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1165 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
For the sale of Gröschel 1806 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
