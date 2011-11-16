Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Gröschel 1806 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Gröschel 1806 A "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Gröschel 1806 A "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,118)
  • Weight 0,65 g
  • Pure silver (0,0025 oz) 0,0767 g
  • Diameter 9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Gröschel
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Gröschel 1806 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1165 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Prussia Gröschel 1806 A "Silesia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gröschel 1806 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
