Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1809-1818 "Type 1809-1818". Incuse Error (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Variety: Incuse Error

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1809-1818 "Type 1809-1818" Incuse Error - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1809-1818 "Type 1809-1818" Incuse Error - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1809-1818
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1809-1818 . Incuse Error. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 593 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place November 8, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1809-1818 at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1809 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search