Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1809-1818 "Type 1809-1818". Incuse Error (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Variety: Incuse Error
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1809-1818
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1809-1818 . Incuse Error. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 593 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place November 8, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search