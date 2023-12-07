Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1818 D "Type 1816-1818" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1818 D "Type 1816-1818" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1818 D "Type 1816-1818" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1818 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3204 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place June 19, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1818 D at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1818 D at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1818 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1818 D at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1818 D at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

