1/6 Thaler 1818 D "Type 1816-1818" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1818 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3204 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place June 19, 2007.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (2)