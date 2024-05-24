Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1817 A "Type 1816-1818" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1817 A "Type 1816-1818" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1817 A "Type 1816-1818" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1817 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3642 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place May 27, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (11)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (3)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 A at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 A at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 A at auction Gärtner - June 25, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 A at auction Kroha - February 17, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 A at auction Russiancoin - June 14, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 14, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 A at auction Kroha - April 7, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date April 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 A at auction Kroha - January 1, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date January 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 A at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 A at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 A at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1817 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search