Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1817 A "Type 1816-1818" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1817
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1817 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3642 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place May 27, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (11)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (3)
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Kroha
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 14, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
