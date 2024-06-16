Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1818 D "Type 1809-1818" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1818
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1818 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5599 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 15, 2024.
