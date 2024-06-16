1/6 Thaler 1818 D "Type 1809-1818" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1818 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5599 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 15, 2024.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)