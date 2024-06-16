Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1818 D "Type 1809-1818" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1818 D "Type 1809-1818" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1818 D "Type 1809-1818" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1818 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5599 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 15, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1818 D at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1818 D at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1818 D at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

