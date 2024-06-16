Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1817 D "Type 1809-1818" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1817
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1817 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1584 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
342 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date December 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
