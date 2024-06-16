1/6 Thaler 1817 D "Type 1809-1818" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1817 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1584 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (6) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)