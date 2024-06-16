Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1817 D "Type 1809-1818" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1817 D "Type 1809-1818" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1817 D "Type 1809-1818" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1817 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1584 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 D at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 D at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 D at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 D at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 D at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
342 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 D at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 D at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 D at auction Felzmann - November 12, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 D at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 D at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 D at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 D at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 D at auction Rauch - December 14, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date December 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 D at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 D at auction Westfälische - February 14, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date February 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

