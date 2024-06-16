Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1817 B "Type 1809-1818" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1817 B "Type 1809-1818" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1817 B "Type 1809-1818" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Breslau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1817 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3237 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 B at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 B at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 B at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 B at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 B at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 B at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 B at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 B at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 B at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 B at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 B at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 B at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 B at auction Heritage - September 15, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1817 B at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
