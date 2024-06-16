1/6 Thaler 1817 B "Type 1809-1818" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1817 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3237 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

