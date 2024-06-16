Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1817 B "Type 1809-1818" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1817
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Breslau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1817 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3237 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search