Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1816 B "Type 1809-1818" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1816 B "Type 1809-1818" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1816 B "Type 1809-1818" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Breslau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1816 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6327 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 B at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 B at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 99 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 B at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 B at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 B at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 B at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 B at auction Künker - February 13, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 B at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 B at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 B at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 B at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1816 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1/6 Thaler
Category
Year
Search