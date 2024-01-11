Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1816 B "Type 1809-1818" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1816
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Breslau
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1816 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6327 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 99 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
