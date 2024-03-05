Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1816 A "Type 1809-1818" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1816
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1816 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4251 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
