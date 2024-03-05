Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1816 A "Type 1809-1818" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1816 A "Type 1809-1818" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1816 A "Type 1809-1818" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1816 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4251 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 A at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 A at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 A at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 A at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 A at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 A at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 A at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 A at auction Stare Monety - June 19, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 8, 2019
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1816 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 8, 2019
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

