1/6 Thaler 1815 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1815 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4000 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition XF (1)