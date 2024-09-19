1/6 Thaler 1815 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1815 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 953 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.

Сondition UNC (1)