Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1815 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1815 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1815 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Kölner Münzkabinett

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1815 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 953 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

