Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1814 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1814 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1814 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Breslau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1814 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2863 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 B at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 B at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 525 PLN
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 B at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 B at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 B at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 B at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 B at auction Numisbalt - April 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 1, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 1, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 B at auction Künker - April 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date April 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 B at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 B at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 B at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

