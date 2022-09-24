1/6 Thaler 1814 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1814 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2863 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (8) XF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (3) Service NGC (3)