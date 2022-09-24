Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1814 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Breslau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1814 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2863 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Grün (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (3)
- Numedux (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- WAG (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 525 PLN
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search