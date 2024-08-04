Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1814 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1814 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1814 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Auktionen Meister & Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1814 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 819 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 11, 2017.

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 A at auction Naumann - August 4, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 A at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 A at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 A at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 A at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 A at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 A at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 A at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 A at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 A at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 A at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 A at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 A at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 A at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 A at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 A at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1814 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

