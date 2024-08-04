Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1814 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Auktionen Meister & Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1814 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 819 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 11, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
