Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1813 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Breslau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1813 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4006 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
