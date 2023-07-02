Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1813 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1813 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1813 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Breslau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1813 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4006 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction Kroha - January 1, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date January 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

