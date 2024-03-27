Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1813 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1813 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 16, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
