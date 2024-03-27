1/6 Thaler 1813 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1813 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 16, 2016.

