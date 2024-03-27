Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1813 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1813 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1813 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1813 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 16, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Ars Time (2)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Schulman (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (3)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 A at auction Schulman - March 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 A at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 A at auction Schulman - October 18, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 A at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 A at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 A at auction Schulman - April 5, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 A at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 A at auction Auctiones - December 12, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 A at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 A at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 16, 2021
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 16, 2021
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 A at auction Tauler & Fau - October 13, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 A at auction Stare Monety - June 19, 2020
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 A at auction Stare Monety - June 19, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 A at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1813 A at auction Russiancoin - June 14, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 14, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1813 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search