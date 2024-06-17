Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1812 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1812 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1812 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Breslau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1812 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place June 17, 2024.

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 B at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
758 $
Price in auction currency 3100 PLN
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 B at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

