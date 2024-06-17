Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1812 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Breslau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1812 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place June 17, 2024.
