1/6 Thaler 1812 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1812 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place June 17, 2024.

Сondition AU (2)