Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1812 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1812 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1812 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1812 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 883 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Niemczyk - September 20, 2022
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Niemczyk - September 20, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Niemczyk - June 28, 2022
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Niemczyk - June 28, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1812 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

