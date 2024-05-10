Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1812 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1812 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 883 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
