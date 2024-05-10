1/6 Thaler 1812 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1812 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 883 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.

