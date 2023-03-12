Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1811 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1811 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1811 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1811 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 686 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 10, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1811 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1811 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1811 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1811 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1811 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1811 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1811 A at auction WAG - September 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date September 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1811 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

