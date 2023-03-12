1/6 Thaler 1811 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1811 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 686 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 10, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service PCGS (2)