Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1811 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1811
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1811 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 686 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 10, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Künker (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search