Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1810 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1810 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1810 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Macho & Chlapovič

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1810 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3845 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 11, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1810 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1810 A at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1810 A at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1810 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1810 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1810 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1810 A at auction Numis Poland - November 21, 2020
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1810 A at auction Numis Poland - November 21, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1810 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1810 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1810 A at auction Macho & Chlapovič - April 8, 2017
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date April 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1810 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1810 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1810 A at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1810 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 26, 2011
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1810 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1810 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1810 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

