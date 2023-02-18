Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1810 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Macho & Chlapovič
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1810 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3845 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 11, 2014.
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date April 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
