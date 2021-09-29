Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1809 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1809 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1809 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1809 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3994 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (2)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1809 A at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1809 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1809 A at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1809 A at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1809 A at auction WAG - January 4, 2015
Seller WAG
Date January 4, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1809 A at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1992
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

