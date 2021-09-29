Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1809 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1809
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1809 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3994 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
