Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1840 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1840 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1840 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23,17 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1840 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1261 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 D at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 D at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 D at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 D at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 D at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 D at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 D at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 D at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 D at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 D at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 D at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 D at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 D at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 D at auction Numisor - June 25, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date June 25, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 D at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 D at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 D at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 D at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 D at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 D at auction Kroha - February 17, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date February 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
