Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1840 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23,17 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1840
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1840 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1261 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
