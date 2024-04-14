1/6 Thaler 1840 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4534 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (9) XF (3) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) DETAILS (4) Service RNGA (4) PCGS (1)