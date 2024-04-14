Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1840 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23,17 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1840
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4534 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- WAG (4)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
