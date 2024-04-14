Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1840 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23,17 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4534 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • WAG (4)
  • Zöttl (2)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 A at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 A at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 A at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 A at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 A at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 A at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 A at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 A at auction Zöttl - November 20, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 A at auction Naumann - September 6, 2020
Seller Naumann
Date September 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 A at auction Kroha - June 17, 2014
Seller Kroha
Date June 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 26, 2011
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
