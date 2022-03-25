Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1839 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23,17 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1839
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1839 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4066 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Darabanth
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 31, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
