Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1839 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1839 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1839 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23,17 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1839 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4066 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Darabanth (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1839 A at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1839 A at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1839 A at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1839 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1839 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1839 A at auction Darabanth - November 6, 2020
Seller Darabanth
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1839 A at auction Darabanth - May 15, 2020
Seller Darabanth
Date May 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1839 A at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1839 A at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1839 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1839 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1839 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1839 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1839 A at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1839 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 13, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1839 A at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1839 A at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1839 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1839 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1839 A at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1839 A at auction Heritage - January 31, 2013
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1839 A at auction Heritage - January 31, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 31, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1839 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1839 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1839 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1839 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search