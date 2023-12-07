Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1838 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1838 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1838 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Numismatik Zöttl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23,17 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1838 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 786 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Zöttl (4)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1838 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1838 A at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1838 A at auction Zöttl - September 11, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date September 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1838 A at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1838 A at auction Zöttl - June 26, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date June 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1838 A at auction Felzmann - November 19, 2008
Seller Felzmann
Date November 19, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

