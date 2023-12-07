Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1838 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Numismatik Zöttl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23,17 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1838
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1838 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 786 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Zöttl (4)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
