1/6 Thaler 1837 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23,17 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1837
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1837 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1246 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
