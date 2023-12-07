Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1837 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1837 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1837 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23,17 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1837 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1246 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1837 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1837 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

