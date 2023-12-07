Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1835 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1835 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1835 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23,17 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1835 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 784 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1835 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
377 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1835 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1835 A at auction Felzmann - November 19, 2008
Seller Felzmann
Date November 19, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1835 A at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

