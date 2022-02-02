Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1828 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23,17 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1828 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2215 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 23, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (6)
- Möller (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search