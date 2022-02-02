Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1828 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1828 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1828 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23,17 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1828 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2215 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 23, 2015.

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1828 D at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1828 D at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1828 D at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1828 D at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date October 1, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1828 D at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1828 D at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1828 D at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1828 D at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1828 D at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1828 D at auction Felzmann - June 24, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1828 D at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1828 D at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1828 D at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1828 D at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1828 D at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1828 D at auction Künker - September 27, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
