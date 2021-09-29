Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1827 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23,17 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1827 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4073 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 CHF
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 31, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
