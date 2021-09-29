Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1827 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1827 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1827 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23,17 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1827 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4073 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1827 D at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1827 D at auction Numisor - November 20, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 CHF
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1827 D at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1827 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 12, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1827 D at auction Heritage Eur - November 29, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1827 D at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1827 D at auction Heritage - January 31, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 31, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1827 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1827 D at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1827 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

