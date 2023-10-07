Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1827 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1827 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1827 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23,17 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1827 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1894 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 3, 2019.

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1827 A at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1827 A at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1827 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1827 A at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1827 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1827 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1827 A at auction Coin Cabinet - June 4, 2017
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1827 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1827 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 26, 2011
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1827 A at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

