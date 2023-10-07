1/6 Thaler 1827 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1827 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1894 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 3, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (2) VF (1) No grade (1)