Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1827 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23,17 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1827 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1894 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 3, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
