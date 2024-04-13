1/6 Thaler 1826 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1826 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2375 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) VF (1)