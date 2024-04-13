Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1826 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23,17 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1826
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1826 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2375 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
