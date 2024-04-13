Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1826 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1826 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1826 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23,17 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1826 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2375 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1826 D at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1826 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1826 D at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1826 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1826 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
