1/6 Thaler 1826 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23,17 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1826
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1826 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 679 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
