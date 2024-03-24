Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1826 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1826 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1826 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23,17 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1826 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 679 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1826 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1826 A at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1826 A at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1826 A at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1826 A at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1826 A at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1826 A at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1826 A at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1826 A at auction Zöttl - November 20, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1826 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1826 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1826 A at auction Roma Numismatics - July 29, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1826 A at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1826 A at auction Zöttl - June 29, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date June 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1826 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1826 A at auction Zöttl - March 31, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date March 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1826 A at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

