Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1825 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23,17 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1825
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1825 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- CoinsNB (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (5)
- Möller (6)
- Numedux (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (1)
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search