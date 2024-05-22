1/6 Thaler 1825 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1825 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.

