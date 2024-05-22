Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1825 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1825 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1825 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23,17 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1825 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1825 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1825 A at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1825 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1825 A at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1825 A at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1825 A at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1825 A at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1825 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1825 A at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1825 A at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1825 A at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1825 A at auction Russiancoin - December 10, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 10, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1825 A at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1825 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1825 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1825 A at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1825 A at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1825 A at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1825 A at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1825 A at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1825 A at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

