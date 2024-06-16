Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1824 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23,17 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1824
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1824 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1633 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.
