Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1824 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1824 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1824 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23,17 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1824 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1633 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1824 A at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1824 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1824 A at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1824 A at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1824 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Search