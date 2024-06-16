1/6 Thaler 1824 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1824 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1633 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

Сondition VF (4)