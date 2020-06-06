Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1823 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1823 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1823 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23,17 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1823 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1757 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 D at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 D at auction Gärtner - June 25, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 D at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 6, 2020
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 D at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 D at auction Künker - September 27, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1823 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search