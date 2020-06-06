Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1823 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23,17 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1823
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1823 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1757 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
