1/6 Thaler 1823 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1823 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1757 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) Service NGC (2)