Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1823 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23,17 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1823
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1823 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6386 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place March 10, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (10)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
