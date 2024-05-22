Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1823 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1823 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1823 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23,17 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1823 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6386 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place March 10, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 A at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 A at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - August 16, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 A at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 A at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 A at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 A at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 A at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 A at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 A at auction Roma Numismatics - July 29, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 A at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 A at auction Katz - November 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 A at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 A at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 A at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1823 A at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1823 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search