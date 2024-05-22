1/6 Thaler 1823 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1823 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6386 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place March 10, 2008.

