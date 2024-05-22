Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1822 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23,17 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1822
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1822 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 870 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- GGN (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (10)
- Möller (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- WAG (5)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search