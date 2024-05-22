Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1822 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1822 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1822 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23,17 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1822 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 870 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1822 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1822 A at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1822 A at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1822 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1822 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1822 A at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1822 A at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1822 A at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1822 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1822 A at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1822 A at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1822 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1822 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1822 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1822 A at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1822 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1822 A at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1822 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1822 A at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1822 A at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1822 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1822 A at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1822 A at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1822 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

