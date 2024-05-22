1/6 Thaler 1822 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1822 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 870 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (19) XF (17) VF (3) No grade (3)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (1)

Felzmann (1)

GGN (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (3)

Katz (2)

Kroha (1)

Künker (10)

Möller (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numedux (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Teutoburger (6)

WAG (5)

Westfälische (1)