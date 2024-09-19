Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/3 Thaler 1809 G "Type 1800-1809" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,666)
- Weight 8,352 g
- Pure silver (0,1788 oz) 5,5624 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1809
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Glatz
- Purpose Circulation
