1/3 Thaler 1804 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/3 Thaler 1804 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2534 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 19, 2007.

Сondition XF (1)