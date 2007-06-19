Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/3 Thaler 1804 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1804 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1804 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,666)
  • Weight 8,352 g
  • Pure silver (0,1788 oz) 5,5624 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/3 Thaler 1804 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2534 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 19, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1804 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1804 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1/3 Thaler
